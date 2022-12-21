HKSAR gov't releases Youth Development Blueprint

Xinhua) 09:28, December 21, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday released the Youth Development Blueprint, outlining the overall vision and guiding principles for the HKSAR government's long-term youth development work in the future.

At this initial stage, more than 160 concrete actions and measures supporting youth development are put forward, according to a press release of the HKSAR government.

The Blueprint includes four chapters which unveil the HKSAR government's direction under the specific theme and propose corresponding actions and measures, namely Exploration, Hope, Empowerment, and Contribution.

Releasing the Blueprint, Alice Mak, secretary for home and youth affairs of the HKSAR government, said that the HKSAR government will enhance the coordination and adopt a systematic and continuous approach to plan for and implement Hong Kong's youth work.

The HKSAR government's vision is to nurture a new generation of young people with an affection for the country and Hong Kong, and equipped with global perspective, an aspiring mind-set and positive thinking.

"In this connection, we are committed to providing young people with an enabling environment to cherish hope for the future and strive for continuous growth, so that they can unleash their full potential in society and contribute to Hong Kong, the country and the world," Mak said.

