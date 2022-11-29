Chinese gov't spokesperson stresses enforcement of HKSAR national security law

November 29, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- It is imperative to fully and faithfully enforce the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Monday.

In accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Central People's Government recently issued an official request to the Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, asking him to submit a report on the HKSAR's performance of its duty to safeguard national security, including the work of the region's Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

Since the enactment of the law, the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security in accordance with the law and has achieved notable results, the spokesperson said.

However, great vigilance should be maintained against certain phenomena that have occurred recently in the handling of some cases in violation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, particularly the case involving Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, the spokesperson noted.

Lai is suspected of colluding with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security. However, a relevant court in Hong Kong granted the approval for a British lawyer to represent Lai in the case.

The move is contrary to the provisions of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR that the executive authorities, legislature and judiciary of the region shall effectively prevent, suppress and impose punishment for any act or activity endangering national security in accordance with the law, said the spokesperson, noting that it also violates the legislative spirit and legal logic of the law.

Submitting the report and making relevant recommendations in a timely manner in accordance with the instructions of the central government fully demonstrated John Lee's sense of responsibility as the head and the prime responsible person of the region.

The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR assumes the primary responsibility of the region for safeguarding national security.

The central government fully supports the committee in performing its legally prescribed duties, exercising its statutory powers, and taking necessary measures in accordance with the law to prevent and defuse various risks and hidden dangers that threaten national security, the spokesperson said.

