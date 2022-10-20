HKSAR chief executive John Lee delivers first policy address

Xinhua) 08:26, October 20, 2022

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivers his first policy address to the HKSAR Legislative Council since taking office in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivered on Wednesday his first policy address to the HKSAR Legislative Council since taking office.

The report covers a raft of policies and measures to boost growth and improve people's livelihood. It aims to boost Hong Kong's competitiveness and start a new chapter for the international financial hub.

Under the "one country, two systems" principle, Hong Kong has the distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, Lee said.

Having direct access to the huge mainland market and strong international connectivity at the same time, Hong Kong serves as a bridge linking the mainland and the rest of the world, he said.

Key national strategies including the 14th Five-Year Plan, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and the Belt and Road Initiative provide Hong Kong with unlimited opportunities, said Lee.

"In the next five years, I will lead the government team to unite and motivate all sectors of the community, and give full play to our fine traditions of inclusiveness, unity and respect for different viewpoints," he said. "We will make our best endeavor, all for better serving our people and better developing Hong Kong."

The report laid out measures to build a solid foundation for security while upholding the principle and leveraging the advantages of "one country, two systems," further improve governance, create strong impetus for growth, earnestly address people's concerns and difficulties in daily life, safeguard harmony and stability, let young people thrive, and combat the COVID-19 epidemic, tell good stories of Hong Kong and scale new heights.

"Over the next five years, I look forward to working with you all to build a more promising and united Hong Kong where people enjoy living and working," said Lee. "Together, let us start a new chapter for Hong Kong advancing from stability to prosperity."

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivers his first policy address to the HKSAR Legislative Council since taking office in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)