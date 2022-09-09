Belt &Road symposium highlights Hong Kong's bright future

September 09, 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on jointly building the Belt and Road has highlighted Hong Kong's growth momentum, participation in national strategies, and rosy outlook.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said with the unique advantage of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong serves as a bridge for businesses between the country and the rest of the world, adding that Hong Kong can offer all the necessary support for the Belt and Road enterprises and economies.

The HKSAR government will continue to promote the active participation of Hong Kong enterprises and the professional services sector in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Belt and Road, in a bid to make new contributions to serving the country and developing Hong Kong, he said here at the symposium on Thursday.

Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said Hong Kong's business and professional sectors, which bring together business talents from all over the world, have sharp market judgment and brisk action.

Luo believed that they would take the initiative to grasp the direction of Hong Kong's development and continuously enhance the competitiveness of the Hong Kong economy, integrate into the overall development of the country and cultivate new growth momentum, and participate deeply in the construction of the Belt and Road.

Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said Hong Kong's business community needs to see clearly its historical responsibility and work together to advise on the future development of Hong Kong and better consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international hub.

Yuen Mo, chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, said as an international metropolis, Hong Kong has natural infrastructural advantages in terms of external communication and connectivity, and all sectors such as finance, trade, industry and commerce have confidence in the future of Hong Kong and will actively integrate into the development of the GBA and the Belt and Road.

