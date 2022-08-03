HKSAR gov't firmly opposes, strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Xinhua) 17:00, August 03, 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday expressed firm opposition to and strongly condemned the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee strongly condemned Pelosi's visit which flagrantly challenges the one-China principle, seriously undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, greatly threatens the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and gravely violates the basic norms governing international relations.

The HKSAR government has firm determination in and a clear stance on opposing "Taiwan independence," and fully supports the central government's resolute determination in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pelosi's visit encourages "Taiwan independence" and blatantly challenges the one-China principle, undermining the stability in the Taiwan Strait, Lee said. Such a move, gambling on and showing contempt for the wellbeing of more than 20 million people in Taiwan, is extremely selfish, he said.

He stressed that the HKSAR government firmly opposes any external forces interfering in the internal affairs of China, and will fully support all necessary measures taken by the central government to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Principal officials of the HKSAR government, including Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, and Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, also expressed firm opposition to and strong condemnation of the visit by Pelosi, who overtly ignored the serious concern and solemn position that the Chinese government has repeatedly made clear.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)