Home>>
State Council appoints secretary-general of Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR
(Xinhua) 11:05, August 08, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The State Council has decided to appoint Sonny Au Chi-kwong as secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Chan Kwok-ki.
The decision was made on Aug. 4 in accordance with stipulations of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, and upon the nomination and suggestion by HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- One month on, 6th-term HKSAR gov't earnestly addressing residents' concerns
- HKSAR gov't firmly opposes, strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR reiterates resolutely safeguarding national security
- Hong Kong capable of dealing with U.S. Fed interest rate hike: financial chief
- More test kits distributed in Hong Kong after detection of COVID-19 virus in sewage samples
- Hong Kong launches English version of 1st volume of local chronicles
- HKSAR gov't extends existing social distancing measures
- HKSAR gov't launches policy address consultation
- HKSAR gov't appeals to support from residential care homes, healthcare in expediting vaccination
- New teaching resources expected to foster passion for Chinese history in HKSAR secondary schools
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.