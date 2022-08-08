State Council appoints secretary-general of Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR

Xinhua) 11:05, August 08, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The State Council has decided to appoint Sonny Au Chi-kwong as secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Chan Kwok-ki.

The decision was made on Aug. 4 in accordance with stipulations of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, and upon the nomination and suggestion by HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee.

