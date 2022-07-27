HKSAR gov't extends existing social distancing measures

Xinhua) 09:41, July 27, 2022

HONG KONG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday announced the extension of existing social distancing measures in accordance with the public health emergency regulations.

The measures, effective from July 28 to Aug. 10, allow all catering premises and scheduled premises to continue to operate subject to strict compliance with the requirements, including the use of the Vaccine Pass and "LeaveHomeSafe," according to an official press release.

Requirements such as mask-wearing for citizens in transport carriers and specified public places, as well as the prohibition of group gatherings in public places, also remain in force.

The HKSAR government will continue to monitor the epidemic trend and prudently consider the social distancing measures for the subsequent stage, with a view to effectively containing virus transmission without affecting the operation of society as far as practicable.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government urged all citizens to stay on guard by strictly observing social distancing measures and arranging the elderly and children to receive the COVID-19 vaccines as early as possible.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered 3,975 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 301 imported cases.

