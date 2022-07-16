HKSAR gov't to boost Hong Kong sci-tech development at full steam: chief executive

Xinhua) 12:16, July 16, 2022

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee addresses an event launching the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation in Hong Kong, south China, July 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said on Friday that he will lead the HKSAR government to promote the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong at full steam.

More efforts will be made to promote the integration and complementarity of industrial chains between Hong Kong and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Lee said at an event launching the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation.

Lee highlighted building a more flourishing innovation and technology ecosystem, accelerating the development of smart cities, and giving full play to Hong Kong's unique advantage of being backed by the motherland and connected to the world, so as to establish Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub.

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang attended the event via video link, announcing that the national sci-tech programs will be further opened up to the Hong Kong and Macao SARs with greater intensity and scope.

China's National Key R&D Program and Sci-Tech Innovation 2030--Major Project will add 15 special projects for Hong Kong and Macao in the areas of life and health, AI, communication, new materials, and electronic information this year, Wang said.

The minister noted that support will be given to more patriotic researchers from Hong Kong and Macao to participate in major national scientific research.

Guests pose for a group photo at an event launching the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation in Hong Kong, south China, July 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

