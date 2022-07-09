HKSAR gov't condemns European Parliament resolution for defaming rule of law in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:39, July 09, 2022

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday condemned the European Parliament resolution for making malicious allegations and defaming the rule of law in Hong Kong and the national security law in Hong Kong.

The national security law in Hong Kong has stopped chaos and restored order in Hong Kong, ensuring the smooth and continuous implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, said a spokesman for the HKSAR government.

"We will continue to guard against any acts endangering national security, and will bring any person or entity violating the law to justice regardless of background," the spokesman said.

The spokesman pointed out that the improved electoral system in the HKSAR has expanded the Election Committee membership from 1,200 to 1,500, and the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR from 70 seats to 90.

The two bodies have become more representative of Hong Kong society, allowing broader public participation in political processes, the spokesman said, adding that the improved electoral system has also boosted the representativeness of the LegCo of the HKSAR by optimizing the composition of its members.

After the HKSAR's electoral system was improved, the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election was successfully held, in strict accordance with the election laws of the HKSAR in an open, fair and honest manner, which is of great significance for Hong Kong to implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," the spokesman said.

Noting that keeping political power in the hands of patriots is a political rule commonly practised in the world, the spokesman said no one in any country or region in the world will ever allow political power to fall into the hands of forces or individuals who do not love, or even sell out or betray, their own country.

The development of democracy in the HKSAR must be consistent with its constitutional order as defined under the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law and the "one country, two systems" principle, as well as with the political, economic, social, cultural and historical circumstances of the HKSAR, the spokesman said.

Improving the HKSAR's electoral system, ensuring "patriots administering Hong Kong" and safeguarding the overall interests of society are conducive to the stable development of Hong Kong's democracy, the spokesman added.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)