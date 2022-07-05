Xi's address at meeting celebrating 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term HKSAR government published

Xinhua) 11:26, July 05, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on July 1.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

