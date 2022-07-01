PKU Student Hugo Kong writes song to celebrate 25th anniversary of HK's return

(People's Daily App) 16:16, July 01, 2022

Hugo Kong, a Hong Kong student from the School of Journalism and Communication, Peking University, wrote the song “Bauhinia” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. Together with another 24 college students from universities at both Beijing and HKSAR, Kong said they hoped to sing out loud the young generation’s expectation for Hong Kong and the mainland to walk hand in hand towards a brighter tomorrow.

(Video source: Peking University)

