Flag-raising ceremony held to celebrate 25th anniv. of HK's return to motherland

Xinhua) 17:03, July 01, 2022

A flag-raising ceremony is held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua)

Helicopters carrying China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. A flag-raising ceremony was held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland on Friday morning. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

