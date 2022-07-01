Home>>
Flag-raising ceremony held to celebrate 25th anniv. of HK's return to motherland
(Xinhua) 17:03, July 01, 2022
A flag-raising ceremony is held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua)
Helicopters carrying China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2022. A flag-raising ceremony was held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland on Friday morning. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PKU Student Hugo Kong writes song to celebrate 25th anniversary of HK's return
- Xi's come to Hong Kong is great: HK youth
- President Xi meets HKSAR chief executive John Lee
- Hong Kong celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland
- HKSAR anniversary meeting, inaugural ceremony of sixth-term gov't begin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.