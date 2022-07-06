Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR condemns gross interference in China's internal affairs

Xinhua) 08:58, July 06, 2022

HONG KONG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly disapproved, firmly rejected and roundly condemned gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs that tramples on the basic norms of international relations.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, some French politicians smeared the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and the new governance team of the HKSAR government, and a few consulates-general in Hong Kong also hyped up the slanders, said a spokesperson for the office on Monday.

The spokesperson said that since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has fully leveraged its role as an important window and bridge connecting the Chinese mainland with the world, and maintained its status as an international financial, shipping and trading center.

Hong Kong's remarkable development achievements fully prove that "one country, two systems" has strong vitality and is a good system for ensuring Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and safeguarding the well-being of Hong Kong compatriots, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong has transitioned from chaos to stability and is on a new stage towards greater prosperity and effective governance, the spokesperson said, adding the national security law in Hong Kong has plugged Hong Kong's loophole in safeguarding national security, and the improved electoral system has ensured that the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" is implemented.

"We believe that with the able leadership and firm support of the central government, the strong backing of the motherland, and common efforts of more than 7 million Hong Kong compatriots, the patriotic Hong Kong governance team will lead all social sectors to open a new chapter for Hong Kong, and Hong Kong will certainly enjoy a brighter future," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that a few Western countries made irresponsible comments on the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and on Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at such a festive moment for all Chinese people, which fully exposed their sinister intention to disrupt the stable Hong Kong and well-developed China.

Any smear about the successful practice of "one country, two systems" will be futile, any interference into China's internal affairs will never succeed, and no external force can stop the steady development of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson urged the relevant countries to recognize the general trend, reflect on themselves, change course, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, immediately stop the words and deeds that intend to disrupt Hong Kong, and stop meddling with China's internal affairs, otherwise they will shoot themselves in the foot.

