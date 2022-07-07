HKSAR chief executive John Lee vows results in addressing livelihood issues

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee on Wednesday said the HKSAR government will be pragmatic and result-oriented in solving pressing problems facing Hong Kong residents.

To address the issues that people are most concerned about such as poverty and housing, the HKSAR government has set up special task forces led by secretary-level officials, Lee said during his first Q&A session with members of the Legislative Council (LegCo).

Lee said he has asked the secretaries and directors of bureaux to introduce measures and practical actions as soon as possible to achieve results as early as possible.

Lee also said a smooth executive-legislature relationship is an important foundation for starting a new chapter together for Hong Kong.

In this regard, he suggested holding monthly sessions in the LegCo to enhance communication between HKSAR government officials and lawmakers.

He said that in order to further promote Hong Kong's prosperity, the HKSAR government and the LegCo should combine the region's executive-led system and the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

More efforts should be made to develop the economy and improve people's livelihood so that Hong Kong residents can benefit more, said Lee.

