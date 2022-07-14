1st antechamber exchange session held in HKSAR to enhance executive-legislative collaboration

Xinhua) 09:10, July 14, 2022

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee (3rd R, front) meets with President of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR Andrew Leung (4th R, front) in Hong Kong, south China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Led by John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a team of top government officials of the HKSAR attended the first antechamber exchange session held in the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR on Wednesday.

Lee, together with six secretaries and deputy secretaries of departments, exchanged their views with some of the legislators on different topics during the exchange session held before Wednesday's LegCo meeting.

The new antechamber exchange sessions foster mutual understanding and create opportunities for legislators and officials to have dialogues and exchange ideas, Lee said.

Lee said that the frank and sincere exchanges during the meeting made him feel more confident about the antechamber exchange sessions.

Under the region's executive-led system and the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," the executive-legislature relationship in the HKSAR will reach a new level, Lee noted.

President of the LegCo of the HKSAR Andrew Leung said that it is a new norm and new element of a good executive-legislature relationship for legislators to exchange views directly with the chief executive and the secretaries of departments.

Lee had previously made the suggestion to hold monthly sessions in the LegCo to enhance communication between HKSAR government officials and lawmakers, to establish a close and collaborative executive-legislature relationship. ■

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee (R, front) meets with President of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR Andrew Leung (L, front) in Hong Kong, south China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)