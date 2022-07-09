HKSAR gov't appeals to all sectors to continue to fight COVID-19 together

Xinhua) 11:11, July 09, 2022

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday strongly appealed to all sectors of the community including domestic helpers to continue to fight the COVID-19 virus together.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of the HKSAR government will conduct joint operations with several government departments to carry out publicity and educational work in various districts, appealing to the public to raise awareness of epidemic prevention and urging them to comply with the various anti-epidemic regulations and restrictions and other legislation, according to an official press release.

"The local situation of COVID-19 infection is still very severe. Avoiding group gatherings is of utmost importance in preventing the pandemic from spreading in the community," said a spokesman for the HKSAR government.

The spokesman noted that all sectors must stay vigilant and comply with the relevant regulations on the prevention and control of disease in a concerted and persistent manner.

On Friday, Hong Kong registered 2,748 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 197 imported cases, official data showed.

