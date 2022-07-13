U.S. unilateral sanctions have no future: Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR

Xinhua) 08:49, July 13, 2022

HONG KONG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday strongly disapproved and condemned the continuation of the so-called "national emergency with respect to Hong Kong" announced by the White House, which is the latest case of the U.S. intervention in Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson pointed out that for U.S. politicians, HKSAR's stability and sound governance is not in line with the strategic goals and fundamental interests of the United States, adding the more stable Hong Kong is, the more anxious they are.

The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. sanctions against Hong Kong on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland have once again exposed America's power politics and hegemonic thinking.

The United States overstretched the concept of national security by linking Hong Kong to its "national emergency," and claimed that the Hong Kong situation poses a threat to its national security, which is a sheer excuse for arbitrary sanctions against Hong Kong and is gross interference in China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson stressed that the U.S. unilateral sanctions have no basis in international law and have no legitimacy at all, adding that no matter how the United States sugarcoats its sanctions, it cannot conceal its illegal nature of seriously violating the principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

The spokesperson said over the past 25 years since Hong Kong returned to the motherland, with the full support of the central government and the common efforts of the HKSAR government and all social sectors, the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong has been a universally recognized success.

With the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the successful practice of the new electoral system in the HKSAR, China's national security has been better safeguarded, Hong Kong society more stable and united, and Hong Kong's democratic development back on the right track, which all contributed to a new chapter of sound governance in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is in a new stage of moving from chaos to stability and then to greater prosperity and facts have proved that U.S. sanctions are just pieces of waste paper.

With the strong support of the central government and the firm backing of the motherland, the new SAR government will rally and lead all Hong Kong residents to build Hong Kong a better place, the spokesperson said.

Sanctions to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability will never succeed, and the attempts to play the "Hong Kong card" to curb China's development is just wishful thinking, the spokesperson said.

