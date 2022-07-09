Extremely dangerous for U.S. senators to connive at, support "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:07, July 09, 2022

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. senators' erroneous words and acts that interfered in China's internal affairs and connived at and supported "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are extremely dangerous, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

"There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities' provocative attempts to get external forces on board to help them seek independence are doomed to fail, Zhu said.

Zhu made the remarks in response to a U.S. senator's recent visit to Taiwan.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)