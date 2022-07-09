Home>>
Extremely dangerous for U.S. senators to connive at, support "Taiwan independence": spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:07, July 09, 2022
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. senators' erroneous words and acts that interfered in China's internal affairs and connived at and supported "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are extremely dangerous, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.
"There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities' provocative attempts to get external forces on board to help them seek independence are doomed to fail, Zhu said.
Zhu made the remarks in response to a U.S. senator's recent visit to Taiwan.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Talks between chiefs of staff 'a good sign'
- US seeks China's help to ease inflation in latest interaction
- Chinese foreign minister to meet U.S. secretary of state
- Serious domestic U.S. racial discrimination reflects global U.S. injustice: FM spokesperson
- Reality Check: Falsehoods in US Perceptions of China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.