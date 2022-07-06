Chinese foreign minister to meet U.S. secretary of state

July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of major countries and representatives of regional organizations on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting upon request, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

As agreed by the Chinese and U.S. sides, Wang will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the margins of the G20 meeting to exchange views on current China-U.S. relations and major international and regional issues, said spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

