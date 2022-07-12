Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR says it's time for Hanscom Smith to stop grandstanding show

Xinhua) 13:54, July 12, 2022

HONG KONG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly disapproved and condemned the so-called "farewell remarks" of U.S. Consul General in Hong Kong Hanscom Smith.

Smith slandered the Chinese central authorities' policies towards Hong Kong and vilified the successful practice of "one country, two systems," said a spokesperson for the office on Monday.

Facts have proved that since 1997, Hong Kong's economy has developed vigorously, its position as a global financial, shipping and trade center has remained stable, and its freedom, openness and favorable business environment have ranked among the top in the world, the spokesperson said.

"One country, two systems" has been a universally recognized success and practice has repeatedly proved that it is a good system that conforms to the fundamental interests of the country and the Chinese nation, serves the fundamental interests of Hong Kong, and has the full support of the more than 1.4 billion people in the motherland, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the legal basis for the Chinese government to govern Hong Kong after Hong Kong's return to the motherland is the Chinese constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The basic policy towards Hong Kong in the Declaration is a policy statement made by the Chinese side, which is purely China's internal affair, and other countries have no right to interfere in Hong Kong affairs by citing the Declaration, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson highlighted that with the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the successful practice of the new electoral system in the SAR, China's national security has been safeguarded, Hong Kong society has become more stable and united, and the rule of law and justice in the city have been fully upheld.

Hong Kong residents' rights and freedoms such as freedom of speech, press and association are better protected in a more secure environment, the spokesperson said, adding that Hong Kong is ushering in a new phase featuring greater prosperity and opening a new chapter in sound governance.

The spokesperson pointed out that Hong Kong cannot afford chaos and no time should be lost for Hong Kong's development.

However, a few U.S. politicians go against the historical trend and exploit every opportunity to interfere with the development of China, including the development of Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Smith claims that "America's policy on Hong Kong has been consistent for decades," and the fact is the United States has been consistent in confusing black and white, slandering Hong Kong, trying best to infiltrate and subvert Hong Kong, and sanctioning those who act against the will of the United States, the spokesperson said.

On one hand, the United States said it cares about Hong Kong, but on the other, it intimidates foreign investors in Hong Kong with a "business advisory," the spokesperson said, noting that America's intention to disrupt Hong Kong and use Hong Kong to curb China has been exposed and despised by the world.

Smith's "farewell remarks" are exactly a symbol of the complete bankruptcy of the U.S. strategy of "using Hong Kong to contain China," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong is in a new stage of moving from chaos to stability and then to greater prosperity.

With the strong support of the central government and the firm backing of the motherland, the new SAR government will rally and lead the over 7 million Hong Kong residents to build, develop and run Hong Kong affairs well, and write a new chapter in the practice of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

China's determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests is rock solid, and its resolve to oppose external forces interfering in Hong Kong's affairs is unwavering, the spokesperson said.

