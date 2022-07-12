Iran lawmaker says U.S. spreading Iranophobia to sell weapons

Xinhua) 09:07, July 12, 2022

TEHRAN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian lawmaker said Monday that the United States constantly pursues a project of spreading Iranophobia as a way to sell its weapons and make more profits, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Ever since the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the United States has been carrying out this project, particularly at the regional level, said Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi.

The lawmaker said that the United States is trying to poison the atmosphere surrounding Iran's nuclear program in a bid to spread Iranophobia in a new form and safeguard its economic interests.

He stressed that Iran has always proved that it favors dialogue and interaction, while the United States has failed to honor its commitment on numerous occasions.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, in May 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally took his country out of the JCPOA and reimposed Washington's sanctions on Tehran.

The negotiations to revive the JCPOA initially began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

After a three-month pause, the talks resumed recently in the Qatari capital of Doha, but the talks failed to achieve an agreement to settle the remaining differences.

