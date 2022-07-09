Commissioner's office of Chinese Foreign Ministry in HKSAR urges European Parliament to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua) 10:41, July 09, 2022

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly disapproved and firmly rejected the Hong Kong-related resolution adopted by the European Parliament.

The resolution slandered Hong Kong police's legitimate law enforcement actions, waded into Hong Kong's rule of law, and clamored for sanctions against SAR government officials, said a spokesperson for the office on Thursday.

The spokesperson noted that the resolution seriously violated the principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, which is doomed to be futile and cannot stop the historical trend of Hong Kong becoming more prosperous.

The spokesperson said that Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law where laws must be observed and lawbreakers held accountable.

Relevant personnel are suspected of colluding with foreign countries or overseas forces to endanger national security, and the law enforcement action taken by the SAR police against them is an action of justice to safeguard national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Trying to whitewash the suspects, the resolution of the European Parliament once again revealed some European politicians' dark mentality of not wanting to see a stable and well-governed Hong Kong and fully exposed their same sinister stance with anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that Hong Kong is in a new stage of moving from chaos to stability and then to greater prosperity.

However, the European Parliament turned a blind eye to the mainstream public opinion of Hong Kong residents seeking stability and development, and kept mute on its own problems of refugee, racial discrimination and the chasm between the rich and the poor, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese government is fully determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, to fully and accurately implement the principle of "one country, two systems," and to oppose external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

No pressure and sanctions can hinder Hong Kong from rectifying chaos, block the bright future of "one country, two systems" or stop the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added the resolution of the European Parliament is just a piece of waste paper, and if the European side "wields the sanction stick," it will only shoot itself in the foot, and will be opposed by all the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)