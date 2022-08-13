China to increase trading days of mainland-Hong Kong stock connect programs

Xinhua) 09:44, August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will increase the trading days of the stock connect programs between the mainland and Hong Kong in the country's latest move to open up the capital markets, the country's top securities regulator announced Friday.

Trading days of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect that were formerly closed due to settlement arrangement factors will be opened, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

After the adjustment, the stock connect programs can conduct trading on shared trading days of the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong bourses. It is estimated that the trading calendar optimization might reduce the number of days currently unavailable for trading by about half.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which started operating in 2014 and 2016 respectively, give mainland and international investors direct access to each other's stock market.

The adjustment will help boost the attractiveness of the mainland and Hong Kong capital markets and consolidate Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, the statement said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)