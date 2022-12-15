HKSAR elects 36 deputies to national legislature

HONG KONG, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 36 candidates were elected on Thursday as deputies of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

The deputies were elected by a secret ballot at the second plenary session of the Conference for Electing Deputies of the HKSAR to the 14th NPC, which was attended by 1,273 members.

The electoral conference also determined, according to the election method, the order of replacement for five other candidates, who will fill the vacancies should any of the elected deputies leave a vacant post.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, also standing chairman of the presidium of the electoral conference, presided over the plenary session.

Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, who attended the meeting, congratulated the elected deputies and hailed the election as an open, fair and just process.

He voiced confidence that the newly elected deputies will carry forward the tradition of being patriotic, setting a good example for adhering to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and fully implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, and swear allegiance to the People's Republic of China and the HKSAR, so as to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and make new and greater contribution to the national rejuvenation as well as Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

According to the method for the HKSAR to elect deputies to the 14th NPC, the election results will be submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for qualification review.

