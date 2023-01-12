Cable car resumes operation after maintenance in Chongqing
A cable car runs across the Yangtze River in Chongqing, providing tourists with breathtaking views of the mountain city, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
The 1,166-meter long cable car, also known as the “First Air Corridor across the Yangtze River”, or the “Air Bus in Mountain City”, resumed operation on Monday after maintenance.
Tourists queue to take a cable car crossing the Yangtze River in Chongqing, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
Photos
