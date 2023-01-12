Ministry requires regular operation of cultural and tourist activities

09:20, January 12, 2023 By Cheng Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

People slide down a slope at a park in Fengtai district of Beijing on Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has required local authorities to ensure the regular operation of cultural and tourist activities and traveler mobility under optimized COVID-19 controls.

In a new guideline released on Wednesday, the ministry said that the focus of governmental work is switching from eliminating infections to protecting health and preventing severe infections following the downgrading of COVID-19 management earlier this month.

Local authorities are required to plan epidemic containment in accordance with the new State-level policy, but may take temporary control measures in case of a severe outbreak. Local authorities should help tourist and cultural site operators take regular epidemic prevention measures, such as wearing masks and carrying out regular disinfection, to lower the risk of infection.

It also stated that spreading awareness of epidemic prevention via online platforms including websites, WeChat accounts and apps to explain the changes to the public is necessary.

It stressed that tourist and culture operators should make sure their employees follow epidemic prevention rules and make a habit of washing their hands and wearing masks, and that proper training should be carried out.

