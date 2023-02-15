Home>>
Cross-sea Longmen Bridge under construction
(People's Daily App) 15:47, February 15, 2023
The Longmen Bridge, stretching roughly 7.6 kilometers, will connect coastal cities Qinzhou and Fangchenggang, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
