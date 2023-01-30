Multiple cities in E China's Jiangsu arrange charter services to bring staff back to work

People's Daily Online) 13:55, January 30, 2023

Migrant workers from Qujing city in southwest China’s Yunnan Province pose for a group photo near a chartered airplane arranged by Wuxi city, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo/wxrb.com)

To meet the employment needs of enterprises, several cities in east China’s Jiangsu Province began using charter services to transport migrant workers from other provinces back to work before the end of the Spring Festival holiday, which ran from Jan. 21 to 27.

At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 27, 120 migrant workers from Qujing city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province got off a chartered airplane at Sunan Shuofang International Airport in Wuxi city. It is the first charter flight launched by Wuxi city this year.

Zhang Yingxue, director of Wuxi Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security, welcomed the workers at the airport.

Xiao Mingzhou and Li Xiuping, a young couple from Lingjiao township of Qujing city, said officials from the bureau paid them a New Year’s visit at their home. It was the first time for the couple to work in Wuxi.

As China continuously optimizes its COVID-19 response, enterprises in the city have been operating at full capacity and faced a certain degree of labor shortages. To fill the vacancies, Wuxi Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security decided to arrange charter flights and buses to arrange for migrant workers to resume production.

The Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security sent representatives of over 10 key enterprises in the city to put on a job fair in Xinyang city, central China’s Henan Province, on Jan. 25 and used charter services. By the afternoon of Jan. 27, over 100 charter buses carried 4,500 migrant workers to Suzhou New District.

