China's Jiangsu sees foreign trade hit record high
NANJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The imports and exports of east China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's major foreign trade hubs, rose by 4.8 percent year on year to 5.45 trillion yuan (about 811.79 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, Nanjing Customs said on Monday.
Exports soared 7.5 percent year on year to 3.48 trillion yuan, and imports reached 1.97 trillion yuan, up 0.4 percent year on year.
In 2022, Jiangsu's foreign trade value with the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the province's top two trading partners, topped 800 billion yuan for the first time, reaching 832.43 billion yuan and 830.14 billion yuan, respectively.
The province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road climbed 13.1 percent to account for 27.4 percent of its total foreign trade, registering the increase for seven consecutive years.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade up 33 pct in 2022
- China's Hunan reports over 20 pct growth in foreign trade in 2022
- Foreign investment utilization in China's Jiangsu hits 30.4 bln USD
- Chinese export insurer scales up support for foreign trade
- China's foreign trade hits record high in challenging year
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.