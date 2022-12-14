A glimpse into library transformed from water plant in Longgang, E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 14:04, December 14, 2022

Photo shows a library with glass outer walls in Longgang city, east China's Zhejiang Province. Transformed from a water plant, the library retains elements of the factory, including a water tower and pipelines. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

A new library has been built in Longgang city in east China's Zhejiang Province at the site of a former water plant, whose elements have been retained to preserve its memory, while glass outer walls have been put up at the library to give it a modern feel. Covering an indoor area of 1,600 square meters, the three-story library is home to more than 21,000 books.

