Dragon fruit planting boosts rural vitalization in China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:01, February 28, 2023

Lighting equipment illuminates a dragon fruit planting base at night in Datong village, Huangzhu town, Ding’an county, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Cheng Shouman)

Dragon fruits are flourishing at a planting base in Datong village, Huangzhu town, Ding’an county, south China’s Hainan Province. At night, lighting equipment illuminates the dragon fruit planting base.

In recent years, the town has vigorously promoted the planting of fruits, optimized the structure of agricultural products, expanded the planting scale of good varieties, and promoted highly efficient agriculture. This has encouraged businessmen from other parts of the country to rent land in the town in order to grow quality fruits, facilitating rural vitalization.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)