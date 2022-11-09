Home>>
Senior municipal legislator under probe
13:22, November 09, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- A senior legislator in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been put under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said Wednesday.
Fu Zhongwei, director of the standing committee of the Shenyang municipal people's congress, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to the statement.
