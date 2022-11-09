Chinese human rights study society holds seminar on key CPC congress

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies held a seminar on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday.

Padma Choling, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and president of the human rights organization, addressed the event that was attended online and offline by nearly 100 experts and scholars.

Padma Choling called on human rights researchers from across the country to follow the guiding principles of the CPC national congress in developing China's human rights theories and discourse systems, enhance consciousness and confidence in following the Chinese path of advancing human rights, and contribute to better conveying China's human rights stories in the new era.

