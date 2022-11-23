China's new civil servants take career training, constitution oath

Xinhua) 09:29, November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Approximately 195,000 newly-recruited Chinese civil servants have pledged allegiance to the Constitution and completed national training sessions.

Held by the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, the training sessions highlighted the implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and reinforced the political, theoretical, conduct and integrity training.

The trainee civil servants were called upon to follow the instructions and guidance of the Party, act in line with the people-centered philosophy of development, and earnestly maintain integrity from the start of their careers.

The training sessions featured both video courses and offline seminars, and were taught by relevant central ministry and department officials and experts.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)