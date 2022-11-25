Chinese political advisors meet to study Party congress guiding principles

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, addresses a meeting attended by national political advisors on exchanging views on studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors convened a meeting on Thursday to exchange views on studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

It is a primary political task and a long-term fundamental mission for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to faithfully and fully study, publicize and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, said Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, who presided over the meeting.

Wang called on all political parties, organizations and individuals from various sectors and ethnic groups in the CPPCC to transform what they have learned into a high degree of ideological and political consensus, implement what they have learned in their everyday work, pool their strength and strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

