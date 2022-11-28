Home>>
New Party chief appointed for Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 09:03, November 28, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Liu Guozhong no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member, and member of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee, and that Zhao Yide serves as secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee.
