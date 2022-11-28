Senior provincial political advisor under probe

Xinhua) 09:33, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior political advisor in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been put under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement Sunday.

Zhou Jiankun, vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, said the statement.

