CPC congratulates Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party on its national congress

December 08, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has congratulated the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party (CPWDP) on convening its 17th national congress, which opened on Wednesday.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening of the congress and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Acknowledging the political party's work over the past five years, the message noted that the CPWDP has played a full role in in-depth research, particularly in the medical services, population and ecological environment fields.

It has participated in the deliberation of state affairs and offered suggestions in an active and practical manner, providing important references for the CPC and government in decision-making and policy implementation, the message read.

The message said that pushing forward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts is a great and arduous endeavor, which requires the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, including all members of the united front, to forge ahead in solidarity.

The CPC will support other political parties in improving themselves and performing their roles more effectively in accordance with the requirements of the Chinese socialist system for participation in governance.

The message added that the new journey in the new era will bring more and better opportunities for the united front members to exhibit their talents and play their roles.

It is thus hoped that the CPWDP will, focusing on the objectives, tasks and strategic plans set out at the 20th CPC National Congress, widely pool wisdom and strength, better perform their duties and play a more effective role in participating in governance and offering suggestions, the message read.

Chen Zhu, executive chairperson of the presidium of the CPWDP congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the CPWDP's 16th central committee.

The congress will deliberate the work report and a draft amendment to the party's charter, and elect a new central committee of the CPWDP.

