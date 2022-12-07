Home>>
New Party chiefs appointed for Chinese provinces
(Xinhua) 16:41, December 07, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided that Yuan Jiajun no longer concurrently serves as secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee.
Yi Lianhong has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, and no longer serves as secretary of the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee.
Yin Hong has been appointed to serve as secretary of the CPC Jiangxi Provincial Committee, and Yin no longer serves as secretary of the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee.
Hu Changsheng has been appointed as secretary of the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee.
