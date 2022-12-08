Home>>
Senior Guangdong provincial legislator under probe
(Xinhua) 11:26, December 08, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Li Chunsheng, vice director of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws.
Li has turned himself in and is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to an official statement Thursday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
