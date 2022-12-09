Chinese KMT Revolutionary Committee convenes 14th national congress

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK) opened its 14th national congress in Beijing on Thursday.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, attended the opening of the congress and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Acknowledging the political party's work over the past five years, the message commended the RCCK for offering important comments and suggestions on issues of strategic and overarching importance, and for playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of the major decisions and plans of the CPC and the country.

The RCCK gave its input on topics such as comprehensively advancing law-based governance, boosting strategic scientific and technological strengths, and promoting coordinated economic development between southern and northern regions.

The RCCK has thoroughly implemented the CPC's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, resolutely opposed separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," and made significant contributions to the promotion of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, according to the message.

It said the CPC will implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, unswervingly advance whole-process people's democracy, and uphold and improve the system of CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation.

The message expressed hope that the RCCK will thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and perform its duties while remaining mindful of the country's most fundamental interests.

It urged the RCCK to leverage its strengths, actively perform its duties, and unite with all patriotic forces that can be united, both at home and abroad and both in Taiwan and beyond, to jointly promote peaceful reunification.

Wan Exiang, executive chairperson of the presidium of the RCCK congress, delivered a work report on behalf of the 13th central committee of the RCCK.

The congress will deliberate the report and an amendment to the RCCK Constitution, and elect a new central committee of the RCCK.

