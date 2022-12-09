New Party chief appointed for Tianjin

Xinhua) 11:16, December 09, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chen Min'er has been appointed secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tianjin Municipal Committee, a post he will hold concurrently, according to a recent decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Li Hongzhong will no longer concurrently hold the post, read the decision made public on Thursday.

