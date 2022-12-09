Home>>
New Party chief appointed for Tianjin
(Xinhua) 11:16, December 09, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chen Min'er has been appointed secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Tianjin Municipal Committee, a post he will hold concurrently, according to a recent decision of the CPC Central Committee.
Li Hongzhong will no longer concurrently hold the post, read the decision made public on Thursday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese KMT Revolutionary Committee convenes 14th national congress
- Senior Guangdong provincial legislator under probe
- New Party chief appointed for Chongqing
- CPC congratulates Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party on its national congress
- New Party chiefs appointed for Chinese provinces
- CPC leadership analyzes economic work for next year, makes arrangements for anti-graft work
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.