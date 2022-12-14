Senior CPC official calls for unswervingly advancing national reunification

Xinhua) 10:08, December 14, 2022

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at the 11th national congress of Taiwan compatriots in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for unswervingly advancing the cause of national reunification.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the 11th national congress of Taiwan compatriots that opened in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said over the past decade -- the first decade of the new era -- the CPC has put forward an overall policy framework for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, promoted exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, and resolutely opposed separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference, thus maintaining the initiative and the ability to steer cross-Strait relations.

He said over the past five years the federations of Taiwan compatriots at various levels have played an important role in advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and deepening the integrated development of various sectors across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang said the report of the 20th CPC National Congress has put forward the tasks for advancing the process of China's peaceful reunification, urging resolute efforts from the federations to push forward national reunification and actively promote cross-Strait exchanges and deepen integrated development in various fields.

The two-day congress will deliberate a work report of the 10th council of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC), review an amendment to the ACFTC Constitution, elect the 11th council of the ACFTC and its leadership, and award model groups and individuals of the ACFTC.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)