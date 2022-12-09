China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:13, December 09, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Thursday voiced the country's firm opposition to planned U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked about the two recent U.S. plans to sell weapons to Taiwan.

The planned U.S. arms sales constitute severe violation of the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Zhu said, adding that the move represents conniving and supporting the "Taiwan independence" forces, as well as undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu urged the U.S. side to strictly abide by the one-China principle, immediately stop arms sales to and military contacts with Taiwan, and fulfill its political commitment on not supporting "Taiwan independence."

She also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan that "Taiwan independence" will lead to a dead end.

