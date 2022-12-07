China's foreign policy stands for world peace, common development: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday reiterated that China's foreign policy stands for world peace and common development.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's views in his article published in the Foreign Affairs magazine that China's rise does not warrant isolating Beijing or curbing cooperation, and he doesn't subscribe to the view that the dawn of a new Cold War is approaching.

Mao said China's foreign policy stands for world peace and common development. China is committed to friendly cooperation with countries across the world.

"Facts have shown that China's development contributes to the world's force for peace. It energizes and creates opportunities for global development," Mao added.

Noting that isolating China and curbing cooperation with it serves no one's interest, Mao said in this day and age, the tide of economic globalization is a trend that cannot be turned back and the world needs more win-win cooperation.

China has been deeply integrated into the world economy and the international system, and the world will not go back to the days of mutual exclusiveness and division, Mao said.

It is impossible for any country to prosper behind closed doors, she said, adding that pushing for decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains and building "small yards with high fences" benefits no one and will eventually backfire.

"China cannot develop in isolation from the world, and the world also needs China for its prosperity. China will continue to pursue high-level opening up and share development opportunities with other countries," Mao said.

