China not to comment on Elon Musk Twitter takeover: foreign ministry

By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 11:23, October 31, 2022

China would not comment on Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, a foreign ministry spokesperson told a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on reports of Elon Musk firing top executives in his takeover of the global social media company.

"I think we all know that there are many people using Twitter in the world, not just Chinese diplomats," Wang said. "We will not comment on such business activities."

