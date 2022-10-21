China to stay committed to fundamental national policy of opening-up: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 13:22, October 21, 2022

China said it will stay committed to its fundamental national policy of opening-up on Thursday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Wang said that despite headwinds against economic globalization, China's opening-up has still gained sound momentum over the past decade.

"In the future, China will stay committed to the fundamental national policy of opening-up, and firmly follow a win-win strategy of opening-up," Wang said.

(Video subtitles by Xu Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)