China to stay committed to fundamental national policy of opening-up: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 13:22, October 21, 2022
China said it will stay committed to its fundamental national policy of opening-up on Thursday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Wang said that despite headwinds against economic globalization, China's opening-up has still gained sound momentum over the past decade.
"In the future, China will stay committed to the fundamental national policy of opening-up, and firmly follow a win-win strategy of opening-up," Wang said.
