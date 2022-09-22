Chinese FM presents China's positive achievements in implementing Global Development Initiative

NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired here Tuesday the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Wang said that the GDI has taken a leap from "laying the foundation" to "building the framework," a stride from "freehand brushwork" to "meticulous painting."

Together with international partners, China has made great efforts in three respects to implement the GDI:

First, cooperation platforms have been built.

China has joined hands with all parties to build cooperation networks in various fields including agriculture, education, pandemic response and climate change.

Up to 150 institutions from nearly 40 countries and regions are jointly preparing to forge the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Alliance.

The China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation Center has been established.

China has been engaged in joint vaccine production with 13 countries, including nine countries of the Group of Friends.

We have run more than 1,000 capacity-building programs, providing training for more than 40,000 participants from the countries of the Group of Friends.

Second, resource input has been increased. The Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund has been launched to support the cooperation projects of the GDI. China has been taking an active part in increasing funds for the International Development Association and the Global Environment Facility, and has officially launched the Phase III of FAO-China South-South Cooperation Trust Fund, making due contribution to increasing international development resources.

Third, urgent challenges have been addressed. With poverty reduction being one of the priorities under the GDI, cooperation projects have been weighted towards poverty reduction, food, health and other areas concerning people's well-being. Institutions from 17 countries and regions have joined the International NGOs Network for Poverty Reduction Cooperation as its first members. Not long ago, the Group of Friends made a common statement on food security at the UN General Assembly, sending the world a collective message. Since the beginning of this year, China has provided emergency food assistance to developing countries and will continue to do so.

