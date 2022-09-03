Chinese FM addresses seminar on UN Convention on the Law of the Sea

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday spoke at a virtual international seminar commemorating the 40th anniversary of the opening for signature of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a Foreign Ministry press release said Friday.

Adopted in 1982, UNCLOS opened a new chapter of global maritime governance, and has greatly helped humanity better understand, protect and utilize the sea, Wang noted.

Wang said a review of its conclusion process, purposes and application provides inspirations in addressing today's global maritime issues, as it is important to uphold multilateralism, to promote fairness and justice, and to stay open-minded and move forward.

"As a major developing maritime country, China seeks to balance its legitimate rights and interests with the overall interests of the international community, and always stands together with other developing countries. We have participated in the whole process of UNCLOS negotiations, and was among the first countries to sign the Convention," Wang noted.

China always honors the spirit of UNCLOS, strictly fulfills its obligations, firmly defends the integrity and authority of UNCLOS, and opposes attempts at abusing the dispute settlement procedures of the Convention, he said.

China always believes that maritime disputes should be settled by the parties directly concerned through friendly consultation on the basis of respecting historical facts and international laws including UNCLOS, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed the needs to act as a community with a shared future to promote sustainable development of the sea, to champion dialogue and consultation to maintain peace and tranquility of the sea, to promote international cooperation to preserve the ecological environment of the sea, and to uphold the international rule of law to improve global maritime governance.

China is ready to work with all parties to strive for a higher-standard global maritime governance and greater maritime welfare of mankind, he added.

