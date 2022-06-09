Chinese FM, Uzbek acting FM hold talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:36, June 09, 2022

NUR-SULTAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Uzbekistan will continue to boost cooperation in various areas in the future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday while meeting with Uzbek Acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have established a high-level mutual trust and a profound friendship, providing important strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

China is ready to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership with Uzbekistan to strengthen the alignment of development strategies, increase mutual understanding and support, deepen exchanges on governance experience, and jointly push bilateral relations to higher levels, he said.

China-Uzbekistan cooperation in various fields is progressing smoothly, and in the first quarter of this year, bilateral trade volume has grown substantially, showing a broad potential, Wang said, adding China welcomes more marketable Uzbek products to enter the Chinese market and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Uzbekistan, so as to help Uzbekistan accelerate industrialization and enhance its capacity for independent development.

The two sides should well implement the five-year plan for inter-governmental economic, trade and investment cooperation, give full play to the role of the investment cooperation working group, and select a number of major cooperation projects of strategic significance, Wang said, noting that both sides should strengthen cooperation in traditional energy, jointly ensure the safe and stable operation of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, and expand cooperation in civilian nuclear, solar, wind and other new energy sources.

For his part, Norov said that this year is of great significance for Uzbekistan-China relations, and that thanks to the profound friendship and guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have reached an unprecedented high level.

Uzbekistan cherishes the friendship between the two countries, and will firmly adhere to the one-China policy, strengthen the Belt and Road cooperation, advance win-win cooperation in such areas as economy, trade and investment, energy production capacity and green agriculture, and set a good example for state-to-state relations, he said.

The two sides agreed to improve connectivity, facilitate customs clearance, strengthen cooperation on road-rail combined transport, and explore ways to speed up the diversified construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and other transport corridors.

Both sides agreed to implement the memorandum of cooperation on poverty reduction and share development experience, and to promote all-round vaccine cooperation, support the establishment of a regional vaccine research and development center in Uzbekistan, and deepen cooperation on traditional Chinese medicine and telemedicine.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cultural, tourism and local-level cooperation, to step up the joint construction of the China-Central Asia Agricultural Cooperation Center, and to deepen cooperation in such areas as combating the "three evil forces," counter-terrorism, defense and cybersecurity.

Both sides highly evaluated the role of China + Central Asia (C+C5) cooperation mechanism. Norov said he appreciates China's important and constructive role in regional cooperation, adding that the development and revitalization of Central Asia is closely related to China, and that Uzbekistan will actively participate in and push for positive outcomes of the third foreign ministers' meeting.

The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Wang expressed support for Uzbekistan in successfully hosting the SCO summit in the city of Samarkand.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue. Norov spoke highly of China's important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction, and expressed willingness to work with China to promote peace, stability and peaceful development in Afghanistan.

